In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS