In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less