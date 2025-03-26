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Aprilia Storm 125 vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Xtreme 160r
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 85,169₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc163.2 cc
Power9.92 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L12 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm167 mm
Length
1985 mm2029 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1327 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg139.5 kg
Height
1148 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm793 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.3 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc163.2 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradleTubular Underbone Diamond Type
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Front ForkTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
87,0821,04,749
RTO
8,3278,680
Insurance
4,31911,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,683

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