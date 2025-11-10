In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|xtreme 125r
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 91,500
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|11.55 PS PS