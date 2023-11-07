In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less