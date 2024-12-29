In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS