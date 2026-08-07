In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the XPulse 200 [2019-2023] in 5 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The XPulse 200 [2019-2023] mileage is around 49.01 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs XPulse 200 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Xpulse 200 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|49.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|199 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm