In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS