In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|10.84 PS PS