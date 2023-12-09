Saved Articles

Aprilia Storm 125 vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹75,141*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc97.2 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesAir-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72889,173
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08275,141
RTO
8,3276,459
Insurance
4,3197,573
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,916

