In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs 75,141 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 9 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 80.6 kmpl.