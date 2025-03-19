In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS