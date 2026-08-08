In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|113 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm