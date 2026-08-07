In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 65,740
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|68.21 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS