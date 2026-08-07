In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|9.15 PS PS