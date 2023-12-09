In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less