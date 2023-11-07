In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs 62,750 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS @ 7250 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less