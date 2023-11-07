In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour XTEC Price starts at Rs 92,348 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Glamour XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Glamour XTEC mileage is around 60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less