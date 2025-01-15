In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 80,450
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|59 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|9.12 PS PS