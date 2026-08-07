In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 69,430
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|9.09 PS PS