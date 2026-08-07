In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs One Plus Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|One plus pro
|Brand
|Aprilia
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 76,555
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.