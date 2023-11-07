In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Gravton Quanta engine makes power & torque 4 KW & 180 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less