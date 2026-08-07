In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Fidato Evtech Future 2020 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Future 2020 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Future 2020
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 70,300
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours