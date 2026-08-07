In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Fidato Evtech 21 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs 21 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|21
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 89,199
|Range
|-
|80-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.