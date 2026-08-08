In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Enigma N8 Thunderstrom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs N8 Thunderstrom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|N8 thunderstrom
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|90-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.94 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.