In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Enigma GT 450 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. GT 450 Pro has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs GT 450 Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Gt 450 pro
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 86,902
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-7 Hours