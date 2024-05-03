HT Auto
Aprilia Storm 125 vs Enigma Crink Pro

In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Enigma Crink Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.4 bhp @ 8500 rpm PS & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Crink Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Crink pro
BrandApriliaEnigma
Price₹ 85,169₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-90-110 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
1985 mm-
Wheelbase
1365 mm1350 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg-
Height
1148 mm-
Saddle Height
755 mm-
Width
806 mm-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah2.2 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,23,995
Ex-Showroom Price
87,0821,15,306
RTO
8,3272,500
Insurance
4,3196,189
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,665

