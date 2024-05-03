In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Enigma Crink Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.4 bhp @ 8500 rpm PS & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. Storm 125 vs Crink Pro Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Crink pro Brand Aprilia Enigma Price ₹ 85,169 ₹ 1.15 Lakhs Range - 90-110 km/charge Mileage 40 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6-8 Hrs.