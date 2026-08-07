In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs EMX Comparison