Aprilia Storm 125 vs EeVe Soul

In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or EeVe Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.4 bhp @ 8500 rpm PS & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Soul Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Soul
BrandApriliaEeVe
Price₹ 85,169₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
1985 mm1960 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1455 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg-
Height
1148 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm-
Width
806 mm695 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah2.2 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,24,413
Ex-Showroom Price
87,0821,20,000
RTO
8,3270
Insurance
4,3194,413
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,674

