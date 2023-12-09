In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Glyde Plus engine makes power & torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less