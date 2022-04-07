In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, E1 engine makes power & torque 2.2 kW & 85 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|E1
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.