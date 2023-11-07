In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Benling India Benling Kriti choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Benling Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less