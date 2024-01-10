In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less