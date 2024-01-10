In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at 64,990 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less