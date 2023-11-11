In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less