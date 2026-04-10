In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Pulsar 180
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|42.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|178 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm