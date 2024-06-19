In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Pulsar 150
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|47.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|14 PS PS