In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 68,077
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|51.46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS