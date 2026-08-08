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HomeCompare BikesStorm 125 vs Pulsar 125 Neon

Aprilia Storm 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Pulsar 125 neon
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 85,169₹ 68,077
Mileage40 kmpl51.46 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power9.92 PS PS11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
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Pulsar 125 Neon
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Drum CBS BS6
₹68,077*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L11.5 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm165 mm
Length
1985 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1320 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg140 kg
Height
1148 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm-
Width
806 mm755 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm170 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl51.46 kmpl
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm12 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm50.5 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm11 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMSDual digital ignition
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc124.4 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradleSingle down tube chassis frame
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorberTwin Gas Shock
Front Suspension
Front ForkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake SystemCombi Brake System
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12 V
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72890,164
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08277,843
RTO
8,3276,227
Insurance
4,3196,094
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,937

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