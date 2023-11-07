In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar P150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar P150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar P150 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less