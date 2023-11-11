In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less