Aprilia Storm 125 vs Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear

In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
Check Details
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMSDigital Twin Spark Ignition
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc115.45 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72881,242
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08266,739
RTO
8,3275,869
Insurance
4,3195,579
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,746

