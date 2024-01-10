In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear Price starts at Rs 59,738 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Platina 110 H Gear engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 H Gear in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Platina 110 H Gear mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less