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HomeCompare BikesStorm 125 vs Platina 100

Aprilia Storm 125 vs Bajaj Platina 100

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Platina 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Platina 100
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 85,169₹ 65,407
Mileage40 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc102 cc
Power9.92 PS PS7.9 PS PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L11 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm200 mm
Length
1985 mm2006 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1255 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg117 kg
Height
1148 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm807 mm
Width
806 mm713 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc102 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension
Front Suspension
Front Fork135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic Type
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogAnalog
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72876,429
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08265,407
RTO
8,3275,232
Insurance
4,3195,790
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,642

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Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
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