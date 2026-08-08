In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 74,016
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|10.9 PS PS