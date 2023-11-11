In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Chetak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Chetak engine makes power & torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less