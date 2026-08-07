In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|47.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|160 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|15 PS PS