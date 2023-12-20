In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 engine makes power & torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less