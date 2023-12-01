In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less