In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|220 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS