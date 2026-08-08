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Aprilia Storm 125 vs Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Avenger cruise 220
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 85,169₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl40.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc220 cc
Power9.92 PS PS19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L13 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm169 mm
Length
1985 mm2210 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1490 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg163 kg
Height
1148 mm1321 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm737 mm
Width
806 mm806 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm280 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm62.4 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc220 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSingle cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm67 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradleTubular Double Cradle Type
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
Front ForkTelescopic with double anti friction bush
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V/ 8Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,58,615
Ex-Showroom Price
87,0821,36,691
RTO
8,32710,935
Insurance
4,31910,989
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1433,409

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