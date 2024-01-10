In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Avon E Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Avon E Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Avon E Star Price starts at 60,000 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. E Star has a range of up to 65 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less