Aprilia Storm 125 vs Atumobile Atum Version 1.0

In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

₹85,169*
₹74,999*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,72878,681
Ex-Showroom Price
87,08274,999
RTO
8,3270
Insurance
4,3193,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1431,691

