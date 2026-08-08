In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Atumobile Atum Vader choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Atum Vader Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Atum vader
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Atumobile
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.9 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours