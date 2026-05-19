In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Ather Energy Rizta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Ather Energy Rizta Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Rizta has a range of up to 123-159 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Rizta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Rizta
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Ather Energy
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|123-159 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 30 Minutes