Aprilia Storm 125 vs Aprilia SXR 160

In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Aprilia SXR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm60.6 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMSElectronics EMS
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:18.8:1
Displacement
124.45 cc160 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchSelf ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,46,754
Ex-Showroom Price
87,0821,27,384
RTO
8,32710,190
Insurance
4,3199,180
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1433,154

