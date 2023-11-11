In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Aprilia SXR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Aprilia SXR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, SXR 160 engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less