In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs SR 160 Comparison