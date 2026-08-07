In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, SR 125 engine makes power & torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs SR 125 Comparison